Barbara J. Panetta, 79 of Exton, PA passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living of Exton. She was the wife of the late Jules Panetta. Born July 28, 1941 in St. Louis, MO she was the daughter of the late Walter F. Maxwell and the late Kathleen Rains. Barbara graduated from Upper Merion High School. She enjoyed reading. She is survived by her daughter, Maureen Panetta, brothers, Donald G. Maxwell & Gary W. Maxwell, and her grandchildren Greg, Megan, Corey, and Kevin. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son Christopher Panetta. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

