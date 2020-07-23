Barbara Spreeman passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Phoenixville, PA. She was 87. Barbara was a resident of Phoenixville and was formerly of King of Prussia, PA. She was raised in Williamsport and Drexel Hill. She graduated from Upper Darby High School and from Spring Garden Institute. She met the love of her life, Thomas Spreeman when she was 17 and they were married April 4, 1953. She taught sewing classes and worked both on staff and as a volunteer at Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, where she was one of the earliest members. Barbara was an active member of her church, where she was an Elder, served on Session and was in Christian education. She and Thomas served as leaders of the church youth program, where her nickname was “Mom”. She and Tom were avid travelers. They visited nearly every state, a large number of countries and went on many cruises, oftentimes joined by friends or family. In 1983, she and Tom built a house in the Poconos. They spent many happy days relaxing at their lakeside mountain home. Her favorite activity was sewing. She was a master at it and made many beautiful and award-winning pieces. Her other interests included painting and cooking and she was a lover of animals. Her greatest joy was family events where she enjoyed being with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born in Montgomery, PA on August 11, 1932, she was the only child of the late Florence (Trythall) and Warren F. Brooks. She is predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2017. She is survived by three daughters: Linda Spreeman of King of Prussia, PA, Sandy (Jeff) Klinger of Hatfield, PA and Connie (Tom) McCarthy of Hatfield, PA; four grandchildren: Julie (Zeth) Wentz of Royersford, PA, Kimberly Mabry of King of Prussia, Justin (Becky) Klinger of Towamencin, PA and Katelyn (Chris) Cinquini of Gilbertsville, PA; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com