Bernadette Hammond (nee Barrile) 77 yrs. old peacefully on June 14, 2020 of Audubon, formerly of Roxborough. Wife of the late Joseph P. Hammond. Beloved Mother of Joanne (Jim) Kent, Joseph (Debra), Christopher (Angela) and Matthew (Stephanie) Hammond. Cherished Grandmother to 8 grandchildren. Sister of Nicholas Barrile also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in Church Thursday 10:00 AM followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at Visitation BVM Church 196 N. Trooper Road, Trooper, PA 19403. Int. Calvary Cem. Please wear a Mask and be mindful of social distancing. The family prefers donation to FOP Lodge #5 Survivors Fund, 11630 Caroline Road, Phila. PA 19149. Clare McIlvaine Mundy FH. Inc. 215-482-8878

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
