Bernadette (Bernie) Theresa Genuardi entered eternal life on April 7, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1959 at Montgomery Hospital in Norristown. She passed following a lengthy illness. Bernadette was the beloved daughter of the late Anne and Peter Genuardi of Norristown, PA. She is predeceased by her sister, Antoinette (Toni) Marr and nephew, Joseph Genuardi, Jr. Bernadette is survived by her brothers Joseph and Peter Genuardi and by her sisters, Sister Peter Marie (Mac) C.S.F.N.and Annamarie Childress and many loving nieces, nephews. Due to our COVID-19 pandemic funeral services will be private. Future services will be held at a later date please see our website. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2020