Bernard Francis Reilly III
Bernard Francis Reilly, III passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his residence in Wayne, PA. He was 73. Mr. Reilly was a 1965 graduate of the former Bishop Kenrick High School, and a 1974 graduate of LaSalle University, earning a BA in Business Management. He worked as a regional sales manager of Kaydon Corp.-Custom Bearing Division in Muskegon, Michigan from 1976 until his retirement in 2013. Bernie was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, the Norristown Rotary Club, and the Phoenixville Country Club. He was a US Army Veteran. Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, PA on November 26, 1946, he was a son of Bernard Francis Reilly, Jr. and Margaret (Callahan) Reilly. Surviving is his loving family including his wife, Jean (Werley) Reilly; son, Brian (Adrienne) Reilly; daughter, Maureen (Andrew) Driscoll; two sisters, Margaret “Judy” (Dr. David) Gibson and Kathleen (Dr. Henry) Wroblewski, Esq.; two brothers, Kevin (Joanne) Reilly, and Dennis (Susan) Reilly; 4 grandchildren: Brennan Reilly, Patrick Reilly, Reilly Kate Driscoll, and Hogan Driscoll; and three nieces and six nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Bernie’s viewings at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St., Bridgeport, PA 19405 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 to 8:00 pm; also Friday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 am. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia at 10:30 am, with Eulogy starting at 10:15 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernie’s memory to the Montgomery County Foundation, 4 Sentry Parkway East, Suite 302, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Arrangements are by the Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home, PC, Trooper, PA. Condolences to the family at smfhpc@verizon.net

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
