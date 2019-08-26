|
|
Bernard “Jimmy” J. McMonigle Jr. passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was 86. Mr. McMonigle of Jeffersonville was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired machinist at the former Allen wood steel company. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi church and a life member of the Maenner Chor club. He was an avid Philly sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. Jimmy was born in Norristown on January 15, 1933 and was the son of the late Bernard and Sadie (Granger) McMonigle Sr. Husband of the late Anna Mae Mackin McMonigle. He is survived by his two sons Jim (Lori) and Stephen (Amy) McMonigle. One daughter Michele McMonigle. Seven grandchildren Stephen, Daniel, Kelsey, Brian, Dylan, Jared and Amanda. Predeceased by a brother Jack and a sister Mary. Jimmy’s memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 3 PM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Thursday at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the St. Francis of Asissi Church, Norristown. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 27, 2019