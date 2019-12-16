|
|
Bernard C. Toth, 80, of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at Paoli Memorial Hospital of Paoli, PA.
He was born in Norristown, PA on December 1, 1939, the son of the late Michael and the late Anna (Szczesny) Toth of Swedeland, PA.
He graduated from St. Matthew's High School, Class of 1957, Villanova University in 1961, and University of Pennsylvania with a Master's of Science in Engineering. He worked as an Electrical Engineer with Boeing until 1995. In his retirement he was a servant of his church, Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church, where he served as a Sacristan, Eucharistic Minister, and Altar Server. Bernie also ran the blood drive at his church, donating 661 pints of blood himself and countless Fresenius donations throughout his life. In his spare time he was an avid golfer; and he loved rooting for his grand kids and great grand kids in all their sports and activities. He especially enjoyed his yearly family vacations and crabbing.
He was the husband of the late Helen T. (Grzywacz) Toth. Bernie leaves behind his four children: daughter, Marianne (& Michael) Holmes of Phoenixville; son, Bob (& Stephanie D'Ambra) Toth of Collegeville; daughter, Terri (& Jeff) Wallace of Phoenixville; son, Tom (& Christine Shimrak) Toth of Lower Providence; sister, Cathie Toth of Jeffersonville; brother-in-law, Walter Grzywacz of Collegeville; sister-in-law, Marie Grzywacz of Conshohocken. He is also survived by ten grandchildren Melissa Holmes Clair, Jennifer Holmes Koch, Kevin Holmes, April Wallace, Eric Wallace, Olivia Toth, Sydney Toth, Samantha Toth, Allison Toth, & Brian Toth; and eight great-grandchildren: Nathan Roeck, Corey Roeck, Julianna Clair, James Clair, Oliver Holmes, Fitz Holmes, Braelynn Koch & Zach Koch.
His Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA. Friends may call on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord RC Church, 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Bernie's memory to Epiphany Of Our Lord Church - 3050 Walton Road, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 or American Red Cross - 700 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or Covenant House - 31 East Armat Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600.
www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 16, 2019