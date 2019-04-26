|
Betty Lou (Rhoads) Bickings died on April 24, 2019. She was born in Norristown, PA on June 20, 1934 and was the only child of Charles and Ethel (Gil) Rhoads and the wife of the late Thomas “Tucker” C. Bickings, Sr. She was a graduate of the Norristown High School and went on to work at the F.W. Woolworth, PECO, and finally Central Comminutions, Inc., for which the family co-owned. She was a member of the Colony Club of West Norriton and sang with their “Coloneers”. She was a member of the Plymouth Meeting Church and former member of the Plymouth Community Ambulance. She volunteered with Colonial Neighborhood Council’s “Meals on Wheels”, as well as volunteering for Einstein Montgomery Hospital. She is survived by her three children, Thomas “Bud” Bickings, Jr, of Plymouth Meeting; Dawn Leedom (Thomas) of Conshohocken; and Christopher Bickings (Cyndi) of Birdsboro and five grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will take place in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Bon Homie Better Days Foundation, 470 N. Lewis Road Limerick, PA 19468. Arrangement by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428 (610)828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 27, 2019