|
|
Betty (Watson) Manzi, 91, of Plymouth Township, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born in Conshohocken, Pa on October 26, 1928, the daughter of the late James E. and the late Mary C. (McCloskey ) Watson. Betty graduated from St. Matthew’s High School, class of 1946. She was a member of St. Matthew’s RC Church. She worked as a Customer Service Representative with Hale Fire Pump. Affectionately known as Nanny Woo Woo, loving, generous, smart, loyal and “No” nonsense best describes her. She was an active member in her community and participated in local politics. She was a lifelong Phillies fan and enjoyed trips to the casinos. Betty had a passion for knowledge, was an avid reader, enjoyed game shows (Jeopardy) and learning new things by spending time on her computer. She loved ending her day with a glass of wine and staying connected with family and friends on Facebook. She was the wife of the Late - John J. Manzi. Survivors include, Daughter Elaine Seal of Collegeville, Son Michael (& Judy) Manzi of Langhorne, Daughter Joan Vaughn of Norristown, Son Jay Manzi of Plymouth Twp., Daughter Dianne Manzi of Plymouth Twp., Sister Margaret Donovan of Conshohocken, Also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren, Cissy her Miniature Schnauzer and numerous loving relatives and close friends. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Ronald T. Seal, Jr. son-in-law Gary H. Vaughn, siblings Dorothy Zaleski, Marian Cressman, James Watson, Charlotte Watson and Clare Famous. Her Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, and on Wednesday Morning, December 11, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Conshohocken, Pa. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 10, 2019