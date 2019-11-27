|
Betty J. Pacanowski, a longtime resident of Jeffersonville, PA, passed away surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was 89. Mrs. Pacanowski was born in Norristown to the late Albert and Marion (Alba) Russo on August 15, 1930 and was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Ernest R. Pacanowski and a son, Stanley. She was also predeceased by her sisters Lillian Paciello, Nancy Imperatore, Mary Ciarletta, Grace Benner, brother Peter Russo and an infant brother Charles. Betty attended Norristown High School and worked for Lansdale Tube Co. before marrying and starting her family. Betty is survived by sons Richard (Sharon), Kenneth (Amy), Curtis (Stephanie) and daughters Cheryl Williams (Carlos), Janet Pinchok (Donald), and Marlene. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, a sister Josephine Devers and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was a devoted wife, a loving and self-sacrificing mother, Gram and GG whose wellspring of kindness, hugs and kisses never ran dry. Betty was a member of Visitation B.V.M. Church and the MS Society. She loved her dogs, enjoyed canning pickles, arts and crafts and was known for her yummy apple pie. Her love for children and the lasting relationships she built with them is what brought her the most joy in life. Her door and her heart were always open to family, friends and neighbors are like. Her tender nature, warm embrace and constant love will be sorely missed by those who loved her most. A memorial service will be held at Visitation Church in Trooper on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. An informal family greeting will begin at 10:00 at the church, prior to the mass. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Betty Pacanowski can be made to the Greater Delaware Valley Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 1, 2019