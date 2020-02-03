|
Betty J. (White) Trautmann passed away at home on January 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Born on July 28, 1937 into a naval family, Betty lived in many places during her childhood including a four year stint in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii immediately following the end of WWII. She graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and William and Mary College with a degree in elementary education. During her career, she taught preschool, kindergarten and elementary students, and was a homebound tutor for older students. She loved children and was a fabulous teacher, nurturing many young minds and hearts, most especially those of her own two children. After retirement, Betty helped raise her five grandchildren giving them unconditional love and the benefit of her many years of child development experience. She resided in Audubon, PA since 1968 and was a member of Lower Providence Presbyterian Church for 52 years. Betty loved playing bridge, gardening, and caring for her many pets. She was a lifelong cat lover and never was without at least one feline companion. Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Louis A. Trautmann, and two children, Kimberly Lengel (David) and Timothy Trautmann (Robin Asplundh) and four grandsons: Hayden, Layne, and Weston (Trautmann), and Nathan (Lengel). Granddaughter, Devon (Lengel), predeceased Betty and was waiting to welcome her beloved Granny to Heaven. Betty has three siblings: brother, Dr. James White of Atlanta, and two sisters, the late Geneva Drumheller and the late Joann Davenport. Betty had a vivacious and inclusive spirit and will be lovingly remembered by her many friends in the community and at Shannondell where she and Lou have lived for twelve years. As per her wishes, Betty was cremated and her ashes will be interred at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 4, 2020