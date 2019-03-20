|
Beverly J. (Stevens) Meidinger passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Season’s Hospice in Pottstown, PA. She was 76. Mrs. Meidinger was a resident of Sanatoga, PA. She was self-employed. Beverly was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association. She was an avid shopper who also loved bowling, cross-stitch, bingo, playing cards and entertaining. Most importantly, Beverly loved her family. Born in Scranton, PA on December 30, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Harold L. and Jean Francis (Tate) Stevens. She was the wife of the late James W. Meidinger, who died in 2010. Surviving is her loving family including two sons, Bruce J. Meidinger and his wife, Angela of Limerick, PA and Chad S. Meidinger of Stowe, PA; a daughter, Amber L. Ball and her husband, Gerard of Phoenixville, PA; four grandchildren: Shawn, Tyler, Andrew and Jennifer; a brother, Harold L. Stevens, Jr. and his wife, Maria; a sister, Ethel Martino; and many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Beverly’s viewing at The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 to 10:50 am, with her service starting at 11:00 am. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to the , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 . Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2019