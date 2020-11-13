1/1
Brenda J. Derk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda J. (Gutshall) Derk passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was 77. Mrs. Derk was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Lockheed Martin in King of Prussia. Brenda was a member of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church of Valley Forge. Born in Harrisburg, PA on December 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Artchura (Schaefer) Gutshall; and the wife of the late John R. Derk. Surviving is her loving family including two daughters, Shelly J. Hammer (Bob), of Jeffersonville, PA and Melanie L. Rehm of Havertown, PA; seven grandchildren: Ian (Shauna) Hammer, Carly (Billy) Hartman, Shane Hammer, Tyler (Kendra) Rehm, Kassidy, Courtney and Madison Rehm; four great-grandchildren: Collins and Trent Hartman, Brenna Hammer, Genesis Wells; a sister, Cynthia Schuback of Zionsville, IN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Buskey. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Memorial Garden in Harrisburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church of Valley Forge, 600 Walker Road, Wayne, PA. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved