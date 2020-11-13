Brenda J. (Gutshall) Derk passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was 77. Mrs. Derk was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Lockheed Martin in King of Prussia. Brenda was a member of St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church of Valley Forge. Born in Harrisburg, PA on December 3, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Artchura (Schaefer) Gutshall; and the wife of the late John R. Derk. Surviving is her loving family including two daughters, Shelly J. Hammer (Bob), of Jeffersonville, PA and Melanie L. Rehm of Havertown, PA; seven grandchildren: Ian (Shauna) Hammer, Carly (Billy) Hartman, Shane Hammer, Tyler (Kendra) Rehm, Kassidy, Courtney and Madison Rehm; four great-grandchildren: Collins and Trent Hartman, Brenna Hammer, Genesis Wells; a sister, Cynthia Schuback of Zionsville, IN; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marsha Buskey. Interment will be private at Woodlawn Memorial Garden in Harrisburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church of Valley Forge, 600 Walker Road, Wayne, PA. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com