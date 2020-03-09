|
Brian Edward Lister passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, PA. He was 81. Mr. Lister was a resident of Audubon, PA and formerly lived in King of Prussia for 47 years. He was a former member of the Philadelphia Curling Club. Brian was a huge Villanova fan and he played guitar for UMSSC band. He loved traveling and visited 32 countries with his wife. Brian thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a US Army veteran. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 25, 1938, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Sallie T. (Carden) Lister. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 49 years, Ann (Troutman) Lister; a daughter, Kelly Colquitt and her husband, Michael; a son, Kevin Lister and his wife, Jennifer and their 3 children: Jacob, Breanna & Logan. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; and a grandson, Andrew Lister. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 10:50 am on March 12, 2020 in the reception hall at Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery, Rt. 23, P.O. Box 98 Valley Forge, PA. Memorial service will follow at 11 am in the chapel. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to Marks Colorectal Surgical Foundation, mail to Lankenau Medical Center, 100 E. Lancaster Ave., Suite 653, Wynnewood, PA 19096 and/or Upper Merion Senior Service Center Music Program, 431 W. Valley Forge Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 10, 2020