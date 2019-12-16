|
Bridget M. (Kushner) Kovach passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Martha Manor in Downingtown, PA. She was 96. A life-long resident of Bridgeport, PA and a graduate of Bridgeport High School, Bridget also attended classes at Gwynedd Mercy College and Immaculata College. She worked as a manager for the Academy Life Insurance Company in King of Prussia, PA, retiring after 17 years of employment. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bridgeport, where she was a past secretary and treasurer of the Ladies Auxiliary. Bridget was also a member of the Bridgeport Senior Citizens Group and the Polkateer Pals Club at Sacred Heart Church. Bridget was a devoted wife to her husband, Andy; they were inseparable. Words cannot describe her love for her children, grandchildren, sisters, family and friends. Bridget was dedicated to her church and enjoyed many years helping at various functions. She loved music and enjoyed dancing, especially the polka. She was very proud of her Ukrainian heritage and kept these traditions throughout the years, especially on Christmas Eve and Easter Sunday. She was an excellent cook and always made your favorite foods. Everyone loved “Bridget from Bridgeport”. She had a gentle touch, a heart of gold and a kind soul. Bridget will be deeply missed and was an inspiration to us all. Born in Bridgeport, PA on June 9, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Julian and Mary (Krasnopera) Kushner; and wife of 65 years of the late Andrew E. Kovach, Jr., who died in 2018. Surviving is her loving family including 2 daughters, Lorraine M. Reid and her husband, William, and Patricia A. Cook; a son, Stephen A. Kovach and his wife, Keri; 2 grandchildren, Matthew Cook & Stephanie Evans and her husband, Collin; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Eileen Kovach; and 2 sisters, Josephine Bukata and Frances Kozacheson. Relatives & friends are invited to Bridget’s viewing at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9 to 10:15 am; followed by Divine Liturgy at 10:30 am. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bridget’s memory in the form of Mass cards. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019