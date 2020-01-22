Home

Bruce E. McDonough died peacefully in Roxborough Memorial Hospital on January 18, 2020 at the age of 58. Bruce is survived by his Mother Madeline McDonough and Siblings Karen Fender, Daniel McDonough, James McDonough and Marie McDonough. Bruce is preceded in death by his Father Richard McDonough. Funeral services limited to immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to the Arbor Day Foundation - Trees for Others - Trees in Memory at https://shop.arborday.org/content.aspx ?page=commemorative-sample-tim; or To Love a Canine Rescue - PA at https://www.tlcrescuepa.com/donate.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
