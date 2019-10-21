|
|
Bruce T. Rakowski, 81, of Conshohocken, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Bruce was born in Norristown on January 30, 1938, a son of the late Francis Edward and Norma (Davis) Rakowski. Bruce was raised in Conshohocken and was a former member of St. Mary’s RC Church. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. Bruce owned and operated Chemical Exterminating Company, Inc., which was founded by his father and is continued by his son today. He was an active member of the Andrew Lannutti Post and the Lions Club. Bruce loved travelling with his family, especially in his motor home. He attended the Davis-Williams family reunion every year since his birth. He was the husband of the late Monika (Felsmann) Rakowski. Survivors include his daughter, Manuela Moore (& Marshall Beatty) of Plymouth Meeting; son, Bruce Frank (& Toni) Rakowski of Plymouth Meeting; daughter, Lorraine (& David) Swetkowski of Plymouth Meeting; two sisters, Carol (& Vince) Borzillo of East Norriton and Donna (& Jed) Freas of Blue Bell; as well as seven grandchildren, Charlie, Andrew, Frank, Dan, Nicholas, Ryan and Monika and five great grandchildren, Briella, CJ, Melina, Nicholas & Phillip and one great grandchild on the way. Along with his wife and parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Rakowski, His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Matthew’s RC Church, 219 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday evening, Oct. 24 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Friday morning, Oct. 25 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the Andrew Lannutti Post, 505 Maple St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 22, 2019