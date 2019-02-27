|
Calvin B. White, 92, husband of the late Doris M. (Baumgard) White, Evansburg Rd., Skippack Twp., died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Frederick Living, Upper Frederick Twp. Mr. White was born on December 19, 1926, in Philadelphia, to the late Joseph M. and Anna V. (Benoy) White. Following his mother’s premature death, he was raised by his father and step-mother, Anna (Lucas) White. Before retiring, Mr. White was a self-employed restoration building contractor. Mr. White served in the US Air Force from 1946 to 1949, where he was a photo lab technician and earned the rank of staff sergeant. He was a 66 year member of Warren Lodge #310, Free & Accepted Masons, Collegeville. Mr. White is survived by his sons, Glenn, husband of Leslie (Ostroff) White, Skippack Twp.; Gary, husband of Peggy (Breslawski) White, Skippack Twp.; and Greg, husband of Beth (Allison) White, Mars, Butler Co.; his siblings, Marian Shimkus, Abington Twp., Sharyn Clemens, Lower Salford Twp., and Keith, husband of Kathryn (Himsel) White, Cape May, NJ; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph White, Jr., Frances Masterson, and Robert White. Private funeral arrangements are by the Holcombe Funeral Home Inc., Trappe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frederick Living Residents Benevolent Care Fund, PO Box 498 Frederick, PA 19435.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2019