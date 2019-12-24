|
|
Camillo Luigi Delle Monache, born on September 1, 1931 in the town of Scerni, province of Chieti in the region of Abruzzo, Italy, passed away on December 21, 2019. Camillo attended the Instituto of Tecni Agrario (Agriculture) in Scerni. He entered the Italian Army in 1950 as Artillery Corps and rose to the rank of Sergeant. He married Lena Alessandrini in 1955 in their hometown of Scerni and moved to America in 1958 where they settled in Bridgeport, PA. He and Lena raised two daughters, Sandra (aka Domenica) and Rose, and one son, Luigi. Not only did he brag about his daughters and son, but his granddaughter Salena was his pride and joy, and will be there in spirit for her wedding, beaming with love from above. He was employed by Septa for over 35 years as a maintenance mechanic, specializing in restoring trolley cars at the terminal at 69th Street, Upper Darby PA. After over 35 years of service, he retired in 1996. Camillo had many talents and interests and was a true Renaissance Man. He was able to build, re-build, repair any medium, including woodwork, masonry, mechanical, plumbing, electricity. There was no need to hire a professional when Camillo could accomplish it with greater craftsmanship and efficiency. He also loved working in his garden, where a bountiful harvest produced an endless supply of tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, figs, persimmons, and much more. He was able to fill his dinner table with his home grown abundance, and serve them with his homemade Italian wine and home butchered lamb. In his spare time, Camillo loved to peruse flea markets and auctions, where he amassed a large collection of every tool and gadget known to man. He also delighted in the network of like-minded collectors and entertain his friends with his unique gift of gab. Camillo was an active member of many Italian organizations, including Saint Valentine’s- Madonna Grande, Congrega of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, and the Associazione Regionale Abruzzese. He also enjoyed volunteering every year at the OLMC Grande Festa, where he became renowned for his delicious pork and sausage sandwiches. Closest to his heart was his involvement in the Communities of Don Guanella, where his son was a resident. He remained grateful for the community for taking care of his beloved son. Camillo had a huge heart underneath a gruff exterior and his was generous with his time and talents. One of the greatest gifts he leaves is his many stories of the old country and the family he left behind in Italy and Australia. Even though he adopted America as his home, traveling across the ocean like so many other immigrants at that time to seek a “land of milk and honey” as he would say, he never forgot Italy, and his parents, sisters, cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles. From his garden to his wine to the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, he brought Italia from a little town abroad to a little borough of Bridgeport and his legacy will span two continents and last many generations. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Monday, December 30, 2019 10:00-10:50 AM at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA and to his Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Communities of Don Guanella and Divine Providence, 20 E. Cleveland Avenue, Norwood, PA 19074 would be appreciated. Arrangements The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019