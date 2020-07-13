1/1
Carl F. Schultheis M.D. Jr.
1930 - 2020
Carl F. Schultheis, Jr. MD (November 5, 1930 - July 12, 2020) There is no census of all the babies Dr. Schultheis treated during his 53 years of practicing pediatrics. Known as a kind, considerate, awesome, concerned practitioner he will be so missed by his family, patients and entire community. “Doc”, as he is affectionately titled by his family became a world traveler because of the encouragement of his wife of 23 years, Joan M. Kellett. He visited all 7 continents and claimed Antarctica as his favorite in spite of all her promotion for francophone countries. His first international travel was at the age of 17 when he visited Korea in an Army uniform. His enlistment required his parent’s signatures which they gave in protest because at 18 he wouldn’t need it. His service was extended with the Korean War. After that conscription, Carl attended Haverford College followed by Jefferson Medical School. Notable for community activities, he spearheaded the move of The King of Prussia Inn as President of the Upper Merion Historical Society. Although he was unpretentious, he starred in a community cable program “Remember When” interviewing locals who were an integral part of the history of Upper Merion Township. Along with a few other medical colleagues, Carl purchased land on Allendale Road and had the King of Prussia Medical Building constructed with two additions in subsequent years. His father, Carl Schultheis Sr. managed the building from its inception until his passing. That’s when his formidable Mother, Rose Schultheis continued as manager until she was in her late eighties. Her passing ended a life of a fantastic artist who painted in the style of the French Impressionists. For security Dr. Schultheis initiated the Allendale Answering Service which is used by many medical and other professional clients housed in the Medical Building. Having three sons, Troop Leader, Dad Schultheis thoroughly involved them in scouting. Carl III, Chris, and Eric all achieved Eagle Scout rank. His camping buddies will remember him as the Baker on his numerous canoe trips. He confessed that he used cake mix! His only daughter. Melissa Schultheis Martinson, although not a scout, was a self-motivated student and musician, the first of the four to graduate from Upper Merion Area schools. Melissa’s doctorate from the University of Minnesota rooted her in the home state of her husband Noel Martinson. Work in the computer field and his wife, Patty Gardiner Schultheis, anchored Carl III in Arizona. Both Chris and wife Susan Patton Schultheis and brother Eric and wife Susan Slavin Schultheis live in Lancaster County. Concerned about rezoning requests, Dr. Schultheis became involved in civic activities. His most recent was the continuation of the Lafayette Swim Club and use of the adjacent building that metamorphosed from an ice-skating rink to a commercial gym and an Olympic sized swimming pool with two additional pools to an aging empty former treasure. He sponsored the red shirts emblazoned with “Give our Community a Center” and the printing of flyers that brought out the concerned community members to foster protest to change the zoning to over 80 flats. Residents today enjoy the continuance of the local pool and Community Center. Carl also served on the Tri-Centennial Committee and appeared at the Fancy Dress Ball dressed in a colonial black satin outfit trimmed in gold braid. His own short hair style was covered with a white powdered wig fashionable in the 18th century. His service to the community extended to the Upper Merion Area School District where he served as school physician. Many athletes held their breath before Dr. Schultheis approved them ok for playing on school teams. His service to the Rotary Club includes his participation in Operation Smiles. Carl was a team member of physicians who treated over one hundred children in Peru who suffered from cleft palates or other genetic oral malfunctions. His reward was hearing remarks from youngsters whose reactions translated from Spanish to: “Now I can go out and not be scorned” or from their parents who heaped appreciation on the medical group. Mourning his loss in addition to Joan and his four children, are Joan’s children: Erin, Lee, and Mike Kellett (Monika), Shannon Mastronardo (Dennis), Patty Ehret (Pat), 9 grandchildren, 14 step-grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren. Some of his blended family were his former patients and they enjoyed taunting Doc with complaints of how he marred their looks with his stiches of their many incisions from their accidents. His new residences were divided between The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida and Sea Isle City, N.J. During their skiing days, Carl and Joan had a mountain house near Big Boulder in the Poconos. Carl began skiing at age 60. Joan thought Carl could have been an orthopedic surgeon because of his affinity to tools for repairing anything and everything. The life of Dr. Carl F. Schultheis Jr. will be celebrated with a Mass at 10:30 AM Friday, July 17 at Mother of Divine Providence Church followed by internment at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Untypically the attendees must be masked and keep social distances. A reception with the family will follow. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home, Bridgeport.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Memories & Condolences
14 entries
July 14, 2020
Doc became our pediatrician back when he was serving patients at his home in the late 60s and continued through my college years. We thoroughly enjoyed those "Dutch oven" cakes on camping and canoe trips with the Scouts. I recall Doc stitching Eric's foot in the wilderness after he and my brother Dave flipped their canoe in rapids while not wearing shoes. He was also a leader of the UM Boy's Lacrosse Team parents group. A true pillar in the King of Prussia community--RIP Doc! My heartfelt condolences to his family.
Steve Zilberfarb
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Dr. Schultheis was my Pediatrician my whole childhood and lived down the street near my elementary school. He was the kindest and most thoughtful doctor and a very nice man. He was great at easing a child's fear when it was time for shots! His house was always fun to visit on Halloween! He was always thought of fondly by our whole family. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Marybeth Fox
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
Dr Schultheis was the kindest, most professional pediatrician I was blessed to work with at Sacred Heart Hospitals Nursery. There were few times that I didnt see a smile on his face. His laughter I am hearing as I write this. May the angels greet him and carry him to paradise. Another great one taken home. Peace and love remains.
Lisa Dougherty Moletzsky
Acquaintance
July 14, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Doctor Schultheiss passing, we will miss seeing his smile while riding his bike in Sea Isle City. Best to the Kellet Family
Paul and Carol Touhey
Friend
July 14, 2020
July 14, 2020
Carl was my pediatrician and my sister is pediatricians for years and years he was also my son's pediatrician what a great guy he will surely be missed
Julie Watson Weaver
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
A true leader who shaped the community for next generations
Claude Gabriel
Friend
July 13, 2020
To the Schultheis family, thank you for sharing this wonderful man with all of us for so many years. I was a very young mother 36 years ago, he said to me it's one of the hardest things I'm going to do raising a child, "but you can do it, be patient always". He took care of my three children. I remember when my youngest got sick on his pants and shoes, he said "don't worry, it wipes off" and went about his care. He really did put things in perspective and brought you to a place of calm, he was the parents Dr too. You will be missed by many.
With our deepest sympathy,
The McNally family
Colleen M McNally
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
So sad to hear. Prayers sent to the family. I can remember when I had had a sore back and mentioned it to my mom. She said it was probably nothing, you just slept wrong. Being this was for a couple of days, when I was at school I went to the nurses office. My temperature was checked and I had a fever of 102.6. Got sent home. My mom said your going to the doctor tonight I don't care what you say. I was like good. While Dr. Scultheis was examining me he said guess what. I had a feeling I knew what he was going to say, but I said what. Then he said you've got The Chicken Pox.
Sharon Duris
Friend
July 13, 2020
Thank you Dr for being such an amazing pediatrician to me and my family for 20 plus years. Such an inspirational, and caring person.
Rebecca
Acquaintance
July 13, 2020
Dr. Schultheis was the best. Not only was he my pediatrician and my neighbor but our families went on vacations together. He taught all of us how to body surf and for my 13 birthday he pierced my ears. Fondly and with love always!
Maureen Coyle
Neighbor
July 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Dr. Schultheiss passing. Not only was he my pediatrician but he was also our neighbor and friend. One of my first memories is having to get stitches and my mom running me over to their house. Doctor Schultheis stitched me up while my buddy, Eric, comforted me. Heartfelt condolences to Missy, Carl, Chris and Eric as well as the Kellet family. He will never be forgotten.
Karen Moresco
Friend
July 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our sympathy to all the family❤
Jane and Tony Blewitt
Friend
July 13, 2020
He was my pediatrician and was one of the inspirational men that led me to medical school. I have been practicing orthopedic surgery for over 28 years! Thats Doc!
Henry Backe, Jr. MD
Backe Henry
