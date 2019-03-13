|
|
Carl D. Fox, age 83 years, of Jeffersonville, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Carl was born in Philadelphia, Pa on Monday February 24, 1936, son of the late Carlton and the late Anne (Carrigan) Fox. He was a longtime member of Visitation BVM RC Church of Trooper, Pa. He has lived in Jeffersonville for the last 19 years, formerly of Trooper, Pa. Carl worked as a sheet metal mechanic with Local 19. He was a member of A.O.H. Notre Dame Division 1 Montgomery County, Montgomery County Historical Society, Boulder Valley Sportsman Association, and he worked out at Kinetics Fitness Club. Carl is survived by his wife Monica S. Fox of Jeffersonville, their children Daniel S. (& Holly) Fox of Telford, Diane E. DeStefano of Leesburg, VA, Eric C. (& Nancy) Fox of Trooper, & Matthew F. (& Beth Anne) Fox, Esq. of Towamencin. Also survived by a sister Claire M. Fox of Norristown, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Nadine Fox. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Mar 18 from 11:00 AM at Visitation B.V.M. RC Church 196 North Trooper Road, Norristown, Pa 19403 His viewing will be held on Monday, Mar 18 from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the above church, Patrician Food Bank, 121 East Chestnut Street, Norristown, Pa 19401, or St. John the Baptist Church, 502 Ford Street, Bridgeport, Pa 19405. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton, 610-277-1600, msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019