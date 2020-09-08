Carl K. Doerrmann, 93, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, passed away at his home in Maple Grove, MN, on September 7, surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Maud Elizabeth Griffith Doerrmann, sister and brother-in-law, Leona Kinzel (William “Jack”), and parents. Survived by son, Craig (Rev. LisaMarie) of Maple Grove, MN, daughter, Barbra Weitzel of Wheat Ridge, CO, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Services September 14 at 10:30am, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 132 E Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, by registration (email gskopstaff@verizon.net or call 610-265-4545). Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens to follow. Arrangements by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com