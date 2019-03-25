|
|
The moon, sun, and stars lost most of their brightness (and the world got a little bit quieter) on Friday, March 22, 2019, when Carla Sue (DeHaven) Pecharo, 56, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer, giving it her very all until the last possible second. Carla was born on June 19, 1962, in Norristown, Pennsylvania, the youngest daughter of the late Carl S. DeHaven and Marie E. (Arona) DeHaven, and the (prettier) sister of Kim E. DeHaven. A 1980 graduate of Upper Merion Area High School, and a brief attendee of West Chester University, one of Carla’s first jobs was at The Norristown Times Herald, where she met and married the first love of her life, the late Michael F. Pecharo, in 1984. Carla has spent much of her life working- for her late husband Michael’s company (Poolside Pool Service), for the Montgomery County Health Department, the King of Prussia District Court, Saint Gabriel’s School, and more- but none of that matters, because at the end, all that matters is that Carla’s favorite job was showering every single person that she ever met with compliments, love, and happiness. Living life happily was Carla’s love language: she consistently showed people how much they meant to her through constant praise, acts of service, quality time, and big hugs. Carla loved spending her time in the kitchen, surrounded by delicious food and even better company. She loved waking up early on weekend mornings and wandering the aisles of flea markets, thrift stores, and produce stands. Carla loved a good bargain, and could often be found lost in the housewares section of TJ Maxx, finding colorful vases and ceramics to line the walls of her home. Carla loved the holidays, or any excuse to give gifts to people that she loved while sitting around a table sharing stories and laughing hysterically at her own jokes. Carla loved going on motorcycle rides, watching crime shows, and spending time bickering with her companion of 17 yrs, Thomas M. Kerick, Jr. Carla loved warm summer afternoons spent outside by a pool or at the beach and she loved taking magazines from the coffee tables in waiting rooms home to read. Carla loved live music, singing in her at-home karaoke machine, fresh-cut flowers on her kitchen table, and she loved making other people feel special. But, more than anything else in this world, the absolute loves of Carla’s life were her children, Dana Marie Pecharo of New York City and Nicholas Michael Pecharo of Thornton, Colorado. The pride and admiration she felt for her children was abundant and apparent in every single thing that she did, and her essence will live on inside of them forever. Carla is survived by everyone: her children, her partner Thomas Kerick Jr. of King of Prussia, her sister Kim DeHaven of West Norriton, her nephew PJ Merlino of Tucson, Arizona, her best friends, cousins, aunts, colleagues, neighbors, pharmacists, hairdressers, nail salons, and more. If you loved her, she undoubtedly loved you back, and your positive vibes, kind words and thoughtful prayers are what kept her going. Please continue to honor Carla and her incredible, unforgettable spirit by loving graciously, living earnestly, forgiving easily, and laughing loudly. Be nice to each other: that’s what she would want. Visitation will be held at Holy Saviour Church 407 E Main St Norristown, Pa 19401 on Saturday, March 30th, from 10 am until 11 am, followed by mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit organization that Carla held dear to her heart: The A-Team, 104 G.P. Clement Dr, Collegeville, PA 19426. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2019