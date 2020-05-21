Carmen Maria Irizarry
Carmen Maria Irizarry Carmen Maria (nee Fuentes) Irizarry, of Norristown, passed away at Abington-Lansdale Hospital on Monday, May 18, 2020. Born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico to the late Manuel and Celia (nee Hernandez) Irizarry. She was the beloved wife of Elpidio Fuentes. Carmen was a homemaker, enjoyed cooking, sewing, & long conversations. She is survived by her seven children, Lillian (Joseph), Cruz (Brunilda), Adrain (Geraldina), Manuel, Lisandra (Tai), Eriberto (Yamarys), Guillermo (Vanessa); 9 grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, interment will be private for the family in St. Patrick Cemetery and Mausoleum, Norristown. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777

Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
