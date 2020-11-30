1/1
Carol A. Zielinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Zielinski, age 68, of Norristown, PA, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1952, in Norristown and was the daughter of Elizabeth “Betty” Yorck of Somers Point, NJ and the late Daniel H. Phillippy, Sr. Carol was married to the late Leon S. Zielinski, Jr. and is survived by her two children, Leon Zielinski III (Veronica) of Downingtown and Kristin Zielinski of Pottstown. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Christopher Lee Garcia, son of Kristin Zielinski; Leon Donato Zielinski IV and Carmela Marie Zielinski, son and daughter of Leon Zielinski III and Veronica Zielinski, as well as her many nieces and nephews. In addition, Carol’s siblings were Elizabeth Phillippy of Somers Point, NJ, Kathleen Hogga (the late Robert) of Phoenixville, PA, Paul Phillippy (Donna) of Northfield, NJ and the late Daniel Phillippy of Douglasville, PA. She was first and foremost a Mother and homemaker. Her life revolved around taking care of her family. Carol enjoyed walks and Piña Coladas. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on WEDNESDAY, December 2, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesberg, PA 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385 followed by her Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 So. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment and graveside services will be in Riverside Cemetery on THURSDAY, December 3, 11 a.m. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved