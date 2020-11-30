Carol A. Zielinski, age 68, of Norristown, PA, passed away on November 27, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1952, in Norristown and was the daughter of Elizabeth “Betty” Yorck of Somers Point, NJ and the late Daniel H. Phillippy, Sr. Carol was married to the late Leon S. Zielinski, Jr. and is survived by her two children, Leon Zielinski III (Veronica) of Downingtown and Kristin Zielinski of Pottstown. Her pride and joy were her three grandchildren, Christopher Lee Garcia, son of Kristin Zielinski; Leon Donato Zielinski IV and Carmela Marie Zielinski, son and daughter of Leon Zielinski III and Veronica Zielinski, as well as her many nieces and nephews. In addition, Carol’s siblings were Elizabeth Phillippy of Somers Point, NJ, Kathleen Hogga (the late Robert) of Phoenixville, PA, Paul Phillippy (Donna) of Northfield, NJ and the late Daniel Phillippy of Douglasville, PA. She was first and foremost a Mother and homemaker. Her life revolved around taking care of her family. Carol enjoyed walks and Piña Coladas. She will be deeply missed. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on WEDNESDAY, December 2, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesberg, PA 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385 followed by her Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 So. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment and graveside services will be in Riverside Cemetery on THURSDAY, December 3, 11 a.m. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com