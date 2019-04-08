Times Herald Obituaries
Carol DiGiacomo

Carol DiGiacomo Obituary
Carol A. (nee Staurowsky) DiGiacomo, 66, of Harleysville, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Fairview Village, she was the daughter of the late Franklin M. and Elizabeth J. (nee Keyser) Staurowsky. She is survived by her beloved husband, Anthony G. DiGiacomo, together in marriage for 44 years, and her seven siblings: Gary F. (Marie), Philip M. (Cara), Ellen J., Franklin M. Jr. (Donna), Steven J. (Lisa), Robert J. (Kara), William J. (Merrie), and 15 nieces and nephews. Carol was most recently employed by Siemens Industry in Blue Bell, PA, as an Associate Project Manager, and prior to that, as an Assistant VP at Aon Consulting, Inc., Radnor, PA. She enjoyed gardening, and was an accomplished seamstress and gourmet cook. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday, April 11th, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, 21 Main St, Trappe, PA, and on Friday, April 12th, from 9:00 to 9:45 AM at Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd, West Norriton, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM on the 12th, at Visitation BVM Church. Interment will be at Green Tree Cemetery, 1078 Egypt Rd, Oaks, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, ; or , 3551 N. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19140, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/philadelphia.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
