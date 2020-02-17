|
|
Carol L. (Canavan) Williams, 60, wife of Andrew J. Williams, Limerick Twp., died Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seasons Hospice At Phoenixville Hospital. Carol was born on August 26, 1959, in Norristown, to Kathryn E. (Hollingsworth) and the late John Wesley Canavan. She was a 1977 Methacton High School graduate who was active on the softball and basketball teams. Afterwards she studied computer science at the Maxwell Institute. Carol was an assistant to the registrar at Ursinus College where she worked since 1991. Carol enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was also an avid gardener, enjoyed traveling and photographing her travels. In addition to her husband of 40 years and her mother, Carol is survived by her sons, John R. Williams, Limerick Twp., and Kyle W., husband of Amber (Berry) Williams, Limerick Twp.; her grandchildren, Keegan and Emery Williams; and her sisters, Deborah, wife of Mark Prill, Pleasantville. IA, Kelly, wife of Kenneth Schubach, Upper Providence Twp., Jacqueline, wife of Joseph Nemeth, Butler Twp., and Jennifer, wife of Scott Harrison, E. Norriton Twp. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, February 21st, in Bomberger Hall, Ursinus College, with the Rev. Dr. Martha B. Kriebel, Pastor Emeritus, Trinity Reformed Church, United Church Of Christ, Collegeville, officiating. Friends may call from 2:00 to 2:45 PM, Friday, in Bomberger Hall (Limited parking and handicapped parking in the lot off of the 5th Ave. entrance. Additional parking in the 9th Ave. lot.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ursinus College Bear2Bear Fund. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2020