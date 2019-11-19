|
|
Carol A. Walsh, 78, formerly of Jeffersonville, passed on Nov. 17, 2019. Wife of the late George P. Walsh, Sr. Mother of Mary Ellen Handwerk (& partner Michael Cox), George P. (& Jan) Walsh, Jr., Beth Williams and Lori (& Anthony) Spina. Sister of Donna M. Basile and the late William J. Basile, Sr. Also survived by ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one great grandchild on the way; as well as her best friend, Trudy Ferenchak; and former son in law, Michael Handwerk. Memorial Service Friday, Nov. 22, 10:30 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. Friends may call on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Entombment St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Philabundance, www.philabundance.org . Moore, Snear & Ruggiero, 610-277-1600, www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 20, 2019