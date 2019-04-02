|
|
Carolyn A. Bernstiel (nee Walton) of Eagleville, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was 88 years old. Born March 17, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Loretta (nee Hurst) Iorio, and the beloved wife of the late Elmer Bernstiel. Carolyn enjoyed writing poems, going to the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a kind, loving, sweet and generous woman. Carolyn worked for the Methacton School District for many years and really enjoyed being around the kids in school. Carolyn is survived by her three children; Carolyn Dougherty (Joseph), Ron (Kathie) and Jim (Shari), twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and her sister June Gennaria (the late Robert). Relatives and friends are invited to share in Carolyn’s Life Celebration on Monday April 8, from 6 to 8 PM and on Tuesday from 10 to 10:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Her funeral service will begin 11 AM. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. To share your fondest memories of Carolyn, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019