|
|
Carolyn (DiGuglielmo) Causak, resident of Eagleville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3rd surrounded by her loving family at the age of 75.
Mrs. Causak, was born in DeSelva, Italy on September 9, 1943, and was the daughter of the late Emidio and Rose (D'Orazio) DiGuglielmo.
Carol enjoyed traveling with her family and recently returned from and extended visit with her relatives in Abruzzi, Italy.
She was a member of Visitation BVM Church. She volunteered her time at the Holy Redeemer Church as well as the Norristown State Hospital. She loved gardening, growing flowers and cooking. The holidays were always great as Mom Mom cooked her favorite Italian specialties to the delight of her grandchildren. She was born to be a grandmother. By trade, Mrs. Causak was a well-respected hairdresser for 60 years.
Surviving are her loving husband of 52years: Andrew Causak, Children: Kevin Causak, and his wife Dr. Rachael Powers, Brian Causak, and his wife Kathleen Bacon and Christopher Causak. Grandchildren: Angela Bacon, Leigh Bacon, Sierra Causak, Benjamin Causak, Ethan Causak, Julia Causak, and Austin Causak. Great Grandchild: Alice Hamilton, Brother: Anthony DiGuglielmo.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd. Eagleville. Viewing will be on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:20 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
The family requests donation be made to either Visitation BVM Church or The .
Arrangements are by the Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., Swedesburg, Pa. (610) 275-6385
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 6, 2019