Carolyn C. Cresswell, age 78, of Audubon, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Wilmington, DE on December 14, 1940, a daughter of the late John F. and Margaret M. (Donahoe) Sweeny.
Carolyn, known to her family as "Tiny", has been living in Audubon since 1972. She was an active member of Church of the Saviour in Wayne, PA.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Cresswell.
She is survived by her son, Thomas J. (& Kimberly) Cresswell of Schwenksville and two granddaughers, Hannah & Grace Cresswell.
Along with her husband and parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly Sweeny.
Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 15 at 11:00 AM from the Church of the Saviour, 651 N. Wayne Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the Church.
Interment will take place in Limerick Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions made to Church of the Saviour at the above address or the Salvation Army, Conshohocken Branch, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe 610-489-7900 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019