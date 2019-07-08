|
Carroll E. “Buck” Shelton, Jr., 91, retired News Editor for The Bulletin and The Times-Herald, died July 7, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years Patricia Stillmun Shelton. Survived by 7 children, Mary Pat Zack (Jim), Kathleen Smith (Bill), Deborah French, John Shelton (Pam), Michael Shelton (Karen), Margaret Varani (Kevin) and Peter Shelton (Dolly); 15 grandchildren; and great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, July 15 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. and Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA. Entombment in St. Matthew’s Cem., Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bread for the World, www.bread.org. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero of Conshohocken, (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019