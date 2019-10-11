|
|
Catherine Ann (Mollo) DeFusco passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Shannondell at Valley Forge in Audubon, PA. She was 78. Mrs. DeFusco was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a salesperson for the Ryerson Steel Co. After retiring from Ryerson, Catherine worked as a receptionist for the Montgomery County Human Services Center in Norristown, PA. She was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Catherine enjoyed shopping with her grandchildren and watching her favorite channel, Turner Classic Movies. She loved her dogs, Daisy and Donald. Born in Philadelphia, PA on January 16, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Elizabeth (Holler) Mollo, and the wife of the late George C. DeFusco. Surviving is her loving family including a son, Gregory G. DeFusco and his wife, Antonella; 3 grandchildren: Michael, Nicole and Julia; a brother, Frank Mollo; and a sister-in-law, Mary Focoso. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Mollo; and a sister, Lena Peak. Relatives & friends are invited to Catherine’s viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:20 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Catherine’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 15, 2019