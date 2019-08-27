Times Herald Obituaries
|
Catherine Ann Malone Obituary
Catherine Ann (nee Edwards) Malone, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Frederick Living. Catherine was born in Philadelphia to the late Edwin and Catherine Vrana Edwards. Catherine and her beloved husband, John J. Malone Jr. were longtime residents of Audubon, PA and members of St. Teresa of Avila Church. Catherine is survived by her son, Michael J. Malone of Milton DE; a daughter, Maryanne (Michael) Orloff of Ocala, FL; a brother, Robert Edwards of Delaware County, PA; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:50 to 9:50 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Visitation BVM Lower Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Eagleville, PA. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
