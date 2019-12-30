|
Catherine E. Clark, 93, of Audubon, formerly of Norristown, died on December 26, 2019 at her home in Shannondell. She was born in Rochester, NY on November 5, 1926 to the late Frank W. and Dorella (Landry) Clark. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy High School class of 1944, Nazareth College class of 1948 with a BS in Sociology, and achieved her MA from Bryn Mawr College. Catherine was formerly employed as a Director of Social Services for Pennhurst. She was also involved with the Montgomery County Mental/Behavioral Health Office, was a Board Member of the Montgomery County Aging and Adult Services Office, and was a Board Member of Harmony Theater Company. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, the Silver Circle Senior Group, and the Red Hat Society. Catherine enjoyed traveling, and did so extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and Africa. She is survived by Mary Jane Firsching of New Hartford, NY, her cousin Claire Wagner of Columbia, SC, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 10-11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA 19401. Entombment will be in St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to St. Francis of Assisi Church at above address or to Harmony Theater Co. c/o Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019