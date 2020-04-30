Catherine Eby Kelemen died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sunrise of Paoli. Born in Philadelphia on January 15, 1945, Cathy was the widow of Gregory J. Kelemen, the daughter of Earle K. and Lois Wilson Eby (both deceased). She was a member of Trinity Reformed UCC in Collegeville. Raised in Havertown, Cathy was a 1963 graduate of Haverford High School and 1965 graduate of Brevard Jr. College in Brevard, NC. She obtained licensure as an X-ray and radiologic technician and worked in that field for some time. Cathy lived in Trappe for 40 years and was elected Tax Collector in 2007. She volunteered with a number of organizations including Trappe Fire Company and Montgomery Hospice. Cathy had a particular fondness for animals, enjoyed the shore and was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. Her greatest joy was in being a mother, grandmother and friend. Cathy is survived by her loving son, Gregory John Kelemen, Jr. and grandson Gregory V. Kelemen. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to a fund to help defray her burial and other final expenses. Friends may visit gofundme.com/f/cathy-kelemen-memorial-fund.
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.