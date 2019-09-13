|
Catherine “Cathy” Jayne (Ingram) Fulmer, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8th at home surrounded by her immediate family after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Raymond “Skip” Fulmer, Jr., son Steven Fulmer and wife Heather of Perkiomenville, PA, their two daughters Avery and Brynn, her daughter Catherine Saraniti and husband Joe of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and their daughter Julia. Cathy was a graduate of Temple University 1996 and became a dedicated social worker and childhood interventionist for Montgomery County Children and Youth for 20 years. Her greatest joys in life were her three grand-daughters and time spent on Long Beach Island, NJ. Cathy was an involved parishioner at The Christ’s Church of Valley. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to ALO, Alliance of a Living Ocean, an organization dear to Cathy’s heart. Cathy’s wishes will be upheld as an organ donor and commitment to research for finding a cure for cancer.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 15, 2019