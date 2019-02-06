|
Catherine (Kay) Valentine Gillespie passed away on February 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved sister of Jean Valentine Lawson McCann, and aunt to Cheryle Lawson, Robert (Josephine) MacGregor, Brent (Carolyn) Lawson, Ann MacGregor (Bill Hamm), and Mark MacGregor (Susan Welsh). Kay was great-aunt to Joe (Bethany) Roberto, Carmen (Maryn) Roberto, Nikki MacGregor, Dana Roberto, Kyle Lawson (Molly Driscoll), Kevin (Jackie) Lawson, and Kelly Lawson. And adopted aunt to Marianne Griffonetti and Steve Uhrich. Predeceased by parents Romeo and Virginia (DiRado) Valentine, brother Raymond, sister Mary (Ardell) MacGregor, and nephews Glenn and Scott Lawson. Kay retired from Montgomery County, where she worked in Children and Youth Services. She was an avid reader, and loved the theater and movies. She enjoyed traveling and toured many countries with her church groups over the years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Kay enjoyed going to the casinos and was often a winner. She was an avid sports fan and lived to see her beloved Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl. Relatives and friends are invited to Kay’s Life Celebration at St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope St., East Norriton on Monday, February 11, 2018 from 9-9:50 am. Kay’s Funeral Mass will begin at 10 am followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. To share a thought or memory of Kay, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2019