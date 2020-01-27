|
|
Catherine “Kay” Cuddy Hipszer, 93, of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Pathways of Blue Bell Place, her residence for more than three years. Kay was the dedicated office manager of Montgomery Surgical Associates’ Drs. Carlson, Quill, Polsky, Weiner, Kofsky, Kneeland and Riemer for 40 years. Before and after retiring, Kay enjoyed crochet, golfing, bowling, playing cards and traveling, in particular to the family’s native Ireland. She was a member of the Board of Directors of Montgomery Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered in its gift shop. Mrs. Hipszer was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (nee Cullen) Cuddy and the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Hipszer. Kay was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Moriarity (Gayanne, California); brothers John (Lorraine, Lower Salford) and Joseph (Vivian, Blue Bell) Cuddy; grandson Joseph Christopher “Corby” Moriarity; and, Thomas D. Hipszer (Patricia, Maryland). She is survived by grandchildren Lee Moriarity, Norristown, and Tawny Moriarity Hernandez, California; four great grandchildren, Jayne and Jenna Hernandez, Jax Quezada and Leeroy Moriarity; nephews Dennis (Sheila), Michael (Lori), Thomas (Andrea) and Kevin Cuddy, niece JoAnn Larkin (David), and three great nieces and nephews. Additionally, Kay is survived by Dolores Hipszer Hale, Sylvia Hipszer Tormey, grandchildren Denise Hale, Stephen Hale (Carol), James Tormey (Sandra), Karen Hale Toth (Richard), Shawn Tormey (Suzanne), Matthew Hipszer (Sandee), Vickie Hipszer Saxon (Mark), and Cara Hipszer Rose (Jack), 17 great grandchildren and two great great grandsons. Relatives and friends are invited to Kay’s mass of Christian burial on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay’s name can be made to Kindred Hospice,1777 Sentry Parkway West, Bldg 14 Suite 110, Blue Bell, PA, 19422. To share your fondest memories of Kay, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 28, 2020