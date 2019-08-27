|
Catherine “Brownie” Andreyko Knox, age 97 of Norristown, passed away peacefully on August 26th. She was born to Frank Picharuce and Mary Agnes Furlong Picharuce on January 30, 1922. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Stanley Picharuce, and sisters, Frances Pitts and Marie Aceto. For the last three years of her life she resided in Berwick, PA. As a young girl Kate attended St. Patrick’s School of Norristown. Kate married Michael Andreyko, of Swedeland, in August of 1945. At the age of 37, after a long illness, Michael passed away on December 26, 1957, leaving behind two daughters Patricia and Michele. Kate then attended nursing school where she earned a LPN degree. This allowed her the opportunity to raise her two daughters as a fiercely independent single Mom. She happily dedicated her life and work as a nurse and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Masonic Home of Pennsylvania. Her children and her faith were the focus of her life. She was a very dedicated parishioner of Holy Saviour Church in Norristown. Kate remained widowed until 1980 when she married Harold D. Knox, of Phoenixville. Kate is survived by husband Harold, sister Sande Pizza of Plymouth, Patricia and husband Stephen of South Lake Tahoe, CA, Michele and husband Roger Crake of Berwick, Grandsons Michael Crake of Berwick, Gregory Papp of Bozeman, MT, Stephen Crake of Berwick and great grandchildren Karolena Crake and Russel Crake of Berwick and loving family members and friends. Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday afternoon, September 2nd, between the hours of 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM at Caramenico Funeral Home, 403 E. Main Street, Norristown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Savior Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, the following morning, September 3rd at 10:00 AM. Family and friends may also view Catherine one hour prior to the Mass at the Caramenico Funeral Home from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM. Arrangements were provided by Caramenico Funeral Home and Holy Saviour Church. Special thanks to her amazing caregivers Tara and Melissa of Visiting Angels, Kimmie of the Berwick Retirement Village and last, but not least the amazing team at the Willow Wing staff of the Berwick Retirement Village #2. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Holy Saviour Parish Eldercare Program, in care of Jennifer Rose, see address above. Telephone: 610-270-2821 Email: [email protected] Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 29, 2019