Catherine “Cathy” Marie (McDevitt) Pachella passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at the age of 71. She was born in Philadelphia and raised by her parents, Bernard and Catherine “Cass” McDevitt who predeceased her. Cathy was married to her beloved husband, Richard Pachella, for 47 years. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Bernard, her two children, Richard (Elizabeth) and Catherine Santangelo (Robert), and three grandchildren, Sophia, Giuliana and Adalina. Cathy graduated from St. Teresa of Avila Elementary School and Bishop Kenrick High School. She completed her undergraduate studies at Montgomery County Community College, where she received an Associate’s Degree. She was a homemaker, entrepreneur and political volunteer. She was an excellent cook and baker. She loved cooking for her family. Cathy loved animals especially her dogs Waffles, Puddin and Bear. She was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. A celebration of Cathy’s life will be planned for a later date once conditions for travel and congregation improve related to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Cathy. (https://www.stjude.org/donate). Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2020