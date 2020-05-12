Catherine Marie Shetler
Catherine Marie Shetler, 96, of the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, entered into rest on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry A., and Anna B. (Krantz) Dinkelberg. She was married to the late Rev. John C. Shetler for 60 years at the time of his passing. Catherine was a graduate of McCaskey High School and became a registered nurse through Lancaster General Hospital’s School of Nursing. She worked as an obstetrics nurse in Bethlehem, PA for several years. Catherine enjoyed gardening and was active in the Trappe Historical Society and also the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ and most recently Zion U.C.C. in Strasburg Township. Surviving Catherine are her 3 children: Johanna Shetler of Norristown; Erika, wife of Steven Adams of Delmar, NY; and John, husband of Bonnie Shetler of Pequea; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Traditional interment will be private in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Danville, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lancaster County Nurse Honor Guard, 237 Highville Road, Conestoga, PA 17516 or at www.lancastercountynursehonorguard.org Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Odd Fellows Cemetery
