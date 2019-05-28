|
|
Catherine P. Mc Eleney, "Kathleen", age 84, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Tuam, County Galway, Ireland on February 3, 1935, a daughter of the late Thomas and Nora (Walsh) Kiggins.
Kathleen was a Homemaker. Her greatest joy was spending time with her large family. Kathleen also loved flowers. She would plant flowers in front of her home and many passing by would stop to compliment them.
She was the wife of the late William J. Mc Eleney.
Survivors include her seven children, Margo (& John) Heleniak, Noreen Messmer, Cathy Fromuth, Liam Mc Eleney, John (& Dawn) McEleney, Daniel Mc Eleney and Dennis (& Tami) Mc Eleney; two sisters, Nancy & Tina; 15 grandchildren, Heather, Alyson, John, Christopher, Angela, Kevin, Patrick, Megan, Daniel, Andrew, Colin, Aidan, Darby, Keelin and Maura; as well as 12 great grandchildren, John, Addison, Aubrey, Clara, Leah, Cara, Baela, Finn, Cora, Calum, Jocelyn and Kiernan.
Along with her husband and parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by five siblings.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Philip Neri RC Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Thursday evening, May 30 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428 and on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM at the Church.
Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken (610) 828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 28, 2019