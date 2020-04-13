|
Catherine P. (Diliberto) Santangelo, 95, of West Norriton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Mary (Bondi) Diliberto and beloved wife of the late Alfonso C. Santangelo. Catherine enjoyed gardening and cooking but most of all she was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be truly missed by her family. Catherine is survived by her three daughters, Maryann Stagliano (David, Sr.) of East Norriton, Janice Dusik (Frank, Sr.) of Norristown, and Karen Couchara (John, Sr.) of West Norriton; eight grandchildren, David Stagliano, Jr., Brian (Denise) Stagliano, Dana (James) Tornetta, Stephanie (Kenneth) Riley, Frank (Noelle) Dusik, Jr., John Couchara, Jr., Jennifer (Christopher) Carter, Jared (Jenne) Couchara; and sixteen great-grandchildren with two great-granddaughters due this year. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sadie Cusamano, and two brothers, Charles and Anthony Diliberto. Due to current health restrictions on gatherings and social distancing, funeral services will be private. A memorial mass will follow at a later date. Entombment will take place at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St, Norristown. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 14, 2020