A sweet, kind, and gentle lady Catherine Rose (Raffeo) Solomone, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at age 89. She was a 1949 graduate of West Catholic High School. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Samuel in 1993. Catherine was the daughter of Antonina (Ingrasciotta) and Augusto Raffeo. Catherine often was referred to as “Babe” as she was the youngest girl of eleven siblings. Catherine is survived by three of those siblings, brothers Leonard and Vincent Raffeo, and one sister - Susan Storti. Catherine has five living children of her own-- daughter Rosemary Davis and husband Richard; son John and his wife Noreen, and daughters Nanette Law, Janette Solomone and Suzette Horton (the twins). Catherine was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She was a devout catholic and a lifelong member of Holy Savior Church, Norristown. Catherine lived a full life with many friends and worked until her retirement from Montgomery County Intermediate Unit in 2005 at age 75. Catherine’s zest for life made her adored by many--- she will be sorely missed. Friends may visit on Thursday, January 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Raffeo-Dicecco Memorial Home, 19 E. Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave), Norristown or Friday, January 24, at 9:00 to 10 am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown. A funeral mass will be held at 10:0 am; Burial following at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, DeKalb Pike, Norristown. As an option for flowers, donations can be made in the name of Catherine Solomone to https://uniteforher.org/
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 22, 2020