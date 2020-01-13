|
|
Cecile T. (Teaford) Miller, 97, of Lafayette Hill, PA passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born in Eagle Rock, Botetourt County, VA on December 29, 1922, the daughter of the late Harry and the late Nettie (Love) Teaford. Cecile lived most of her life in East Norriton and was a life member of Gulph United Church of Christ of Gulph Mills. She was the wife of the late Late - Alan Miller. They were married at the church on June 29, 1946 and were married over 62 years. Cecile was very active in church activities throughout the years and formed many life-long friendships through church. Cecile’s greatest memories were of serving in the US Marine Corps during World War II in Arlington. She also enjoyed traveling the US, genealogy, golf and the shore house in Sea Isle, NJ. Survivors include, Son Alan D. (& Margo) Miller of Long Island, NY, Daughter Janet (& Foster) Williams of Sanatoga, Pa, Brothers Roscoe & Harry Teaford, Sister Shelby Valentine, Also survived by 5 Grandchildren Charles, Marguerite, Vincent, Matthew and Todd and 7 Great Grandchildren. Along with her husband & parents she was preceded in death by 9 brothers and sisters. Her Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Friends may call on Thursday Morning, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at funeral home. Interment will be private in Gulph Christian Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter - 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia,, PA 19106 or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA, (610) 828-0330. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 14, 2020