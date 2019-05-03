|
Ceda E. (Greco) Foresto of Norristown passed away on April 30, 2019 at the Norriton Square Nursing and Rehab. facility. She was 91 years old. Born in Norristown on June 6, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (Martesi) Greco. Ceda attended Holy Saviour School (formerly the Welsh school). She worked part time at Acme as a cashier for several years. Ceda came from a large family and enjoyed the time that they spent together. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband; Francis X., her brothers; Benny, Anthony, Gus, Harry, Don, and her sisters; Josephine Ritrovato, Mary Raffeo, Catherine Catania, Lena Greco, and Lillian Greco. Ceda is survived by her sons; John F. (Cheryl), and Anthony J. (Diana), and her daughter; Judy A. (David) Staiger, her sister; Rose Carfagno, her 7 grandchildren; Anthony, Andrew, Jessica, Jamie, Kristen, Whitney, and Natalie, also survived by 8 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Relatives and friends invited to her viewing Tuesday from 9:00 – 9:50 A.M. followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at Holy Saviour Church 407 East Main Street, Norristown Entombment St. Patrick’s Maus. In lieu of flowers donations in Ceda’s memory may be made to Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901 or dementiasociety.org
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019