Charleen A. (Moorhead) Riley, age 85, of Oviedo, FL, formerly of Jeffersonville, PA passed away on May 5, 2020. Charleen was born on July 9, 1934 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Thomas & Elnora (Ryan) Moorhead. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard, her son Tim, and her brother Dennis Moorhead. She is survived by her son Kevin (Wendy) Riley, and daughters Madeline Riley, Molly (Richard) Lynch, Margaret M. (John) Melli, and Kitty Riley. She is also survived by her brother Bruce Moorhead and her 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Charleen graduated from Alvernia High School and attended college at Alverno University in Milwaukee and the University of Chicago. After marrying her husband in Tokyo, Japan, she and her family lived in Houston, TX, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, and Jeffersonville, PA. She loved to travel, and she and Richard traveled all over the world. After raising her children, Charleen started her career as an Optician, obtained her National Certification in Opticianry, and spent 25 years managing several optical stores. Aside from her family, Charleen’s three passions were bridge, sewing, and cooking. Charleen was an avid bridge player, and some of her closest friends were from her bridge clubs. She loved to sew. She made beautiful clothing for herself and her family, including her grandchildren’s baptismal gown and their Halloween costumes. She enjoyed gourmet cooking and her family will always remember the best holiday meals. Charleen was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, and friend. Her strong Catholic faith was visible all around her through her words and actions. Prior to moving to Florida, she was an active member of the Ladies of St. Francis, St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown, PA. She was diagnosed with Lewy Body disease and she overcame years of struggles with it with the upmost dignity and positive attitude. Happy Thursday Mom, we love you and we miss you! In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to your favorite charity.
Published in The Times Herald from May 12 to May 13, 2020.