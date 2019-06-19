|
Charles A. Miller of Plymouth Meeting passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 89. Born October 31, 1929 in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late Gustave and Carrie (nee Reinbold) Miller and the beloved husband of Patricia Miller (nee D’Amico) with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Charles proudly served the United States in the Marine Corps for 23 years, entering service as a Private and retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1972, and serving during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Charles was happiest in his later years spending time with his Grand- and Great Grand Children. In addition to his wife Patricia, Charles is survived by his two children; Anastasia Faust (Perry) and Eric (Kathy); four grandchildren, Caitlin (Jeff Dudlik), Evan, Matthew (Erika Floyd) and Alexandra (John Bono); three great grandchildren, Gavin Dudlik, Hunter Floyd, and Teagan Bono; and his brother Dr. Robert Miller (Sandra) and sister Jane Fondl (Paul), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Charles’ Life Celebration on Monday June 24, from 9 to 10:50 AM followed by his funeral service at 11 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ name can be made to the . To share your fondest memories of Charles, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 20, 2019