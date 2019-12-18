Times Herald Obituaries
Charles A. Barone, a life-long resident of Norristown, passed away on Tuesday December 17, 2019. He was 91 years old. Born November 10, 1928 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Ignazio and Maria (nee Corrao) Barone. He along with his siblings, operated Baron’s Canteen in Norristown for over 45 years. He is survived by his wife Antonia (nee DelloBuono), daughter, Rosemary Barone, son, Michael Barone, sister, Josephine Collins and brother, Samuel Barone. He was preceded in death by his son Thomas Barone, brothers: Paul, Joseph, Frank, and Anthony, and his sisters: Ann Gullota, Mary Carpani, and Anna Barone. A viewing will be held for Charles on Saturday December 21, from 10 to 10:50 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St. Norristown. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charles’ name can be made to ST. Francis of Assisi Church at the above address.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
